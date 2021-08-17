in Music News

Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

The new Nessa Barrett single picked up a healthy amount of support.

Nessa Barrett - i hope ur miserable until ur dead video screen | Warner

Nessa Barrett’s new single “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” is attracting ample interest at the alternative radio format.

Picked up by Mediabase-monitored stations, the buzzy track ranks as this week’s most added song.

In terms of radio singles, “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” is the follow-up to Barrett’s alternative and pop hit “la di die (featuring jxdn).”

Machine Gun Kelly’s “papercuts,” which won support from 23 stations, takes second place on the add board. Dirty Heads’ “Rage (featuring Travis Barker & Aimee Interrupter)” follows in third with 10 new pickups, while an add count of 7 slots Weathers’ “Talking Is Hard” in fourth.

Credited with 6 new playlist adds, Wolf Alice’s “Smile” ranks as fifth-most added.

i hope ur miserable until ur deadnessa barrett

