Conan Gray’s “People Watching,” Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Added By Z100 New York

Fresh off debuting on the most recent Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Conan Gray’s “People Watching” and Lizzo’s “Rumors (featuring Cardi B)” have won support from one of America’s most influential pop radio stations.

Indeed, New York’s Z100 added the two songs in conjunction with the August 17 Mediabase add report.

“People Watching” has been steadily gaining support since its release earlier this summer. It debuted at #39 on the most recent airplay chart.

“Rumors,” which only just launched this past Friday, rocketed onto the chart at #29. It is a near lock to rank as this week’s most added song.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap will arrive later Tuesday.