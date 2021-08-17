in Music News

Conan Gray’s “People Watching,” Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station has added two songs to its playlist.

Conan Gray - People Watching cover | Courtesy of Republic Records

Fresh off debuting on the most recent Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Conan Gray’s “People Watching” and Lizzo’s “Rumors (featuring Cardi B)” have won support from one of America’s most influential pop radio stations.

Indeed, New York’s Z100 added the two songs in conjunction with the August 17 Mediabase add report.

“People Watching” has been steadily gaining support since its release earlier this summer. It debuted at #39 on the most recent airplay chart.

“Rumors,” which only just launched this past Friday, rocketed onto the chart at #29. It is a near lock to rank as this week’s most added song.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap will arrive later Tuesday.

cardi bConan Graylizzopeople watchingrumors

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lorde Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Residency; To Appear On Every Episode During Week Of August 23

Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio