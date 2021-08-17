in Music News

Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Rumors” enjoys a stellar impact week at radio.

Lizzo and Cardi B in Rumors | Video screen | Atlantic

In addition to earning the most added honor at rhythmic and urban radio, Lizzo’s “Rumors (featuring Cardi B)” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

The high-profile collaboration won support from a whopping Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” which landed at 43 stations, takes second place on the add board.

An add count of 32 slots WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Justin Bieber & Tems)” in third place. With 25 adds each, Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” and Black Eyed Peas’ “HIT IT (featuring Saweetie & Lele Pons)” tie for fourth.

Other notable pop radio options: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” (23 adds, 6th-most), Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” (22 adds, 7th-most), Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” (16 adds, 8th-most), Maneskin’s “Beggin'” (15 adds, 9th-most, tie), and The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” (15 adds, 9th-most, tie).

