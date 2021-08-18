Madelyn Cline Surpasses 10 Million Instagram Followers Amid “Outer Banks” Season 2 Boost

Shortly after the first season of “Outer Banks” premiered on Netflix, Headline Planet began covering Madelyn Cline’s meteoric gains on social platforms like Instagram. The actress, who had about 6,000 followers prior to the show’s mid-April 2020 premiere, had surpassed the 1.5 million mark by early May.

The impressive gains held up throughout the spring and summer; it was not until late-2020 that the rate of follower increase began to slow (and, even then, Cline was still regularly adding hundreds of thousands of followers per month).

The July 30 release of season two, however, reignited gains for all “OBX” principals. In the case of Madelyn Cline, the recent influx of interest helped her surpass the 10 million follower mark.

Cline, who has gained more than 2 million followers in August alone, reached the impressive 10 million milestone on Wednesday, August 18.

Cline and her fellow “OBX” cast members are, notably, not merely enjoying big follower gains. They also boast impressive engagement levels; most of her posts receive well over 1 million likes, and several recent ones are flirting with the 4 million mark.