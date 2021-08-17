Lorde Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Residency; To Appear On Every Episode During Week Of August 23

Off for the past several weeks, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will be returning with original broadcasts during the week of August 23.

Each of the four episodes will feature Lorde.

Indeed, the Grammy-winning artist will be celebrating her new album “Solar Power” with a residency on the late-nigh talk program. Across her stint on the show, Lorde will deliver performances, participate in a sit-down interview, and take part in comedy segments.

Lorde follows Ed Sheeran as this summer’s second celebrity “Late Late Show” resident.

Additional guests and/or details for next week’s episodes will be revealed soon.