Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Remains #1 Song In America, The Weeknd Breaks Longevity Record With “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd also has a big debut in “Take My Breath.”

Given its ongoing strength on the streaming, sales, and radio fronts, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” unsurprisingly retains its #1 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

The collaboration spends a second week as America’s hottest song.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” again provides the closest competition at #2, while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” moves up two spots to #3. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” rises two places to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” declines two levels to #5.

— The Weeknd scores the top debut this week, as his “Take My Breath” arrives at #6. The biggest story involving the artist, however, concerns a new record for his “Blinding Lights.” Positioned at #18 this week, the megahit is celebrating its 88th week on the Hot 100. The reign represents a new longevity recording, surpassing the 87-week mark held by Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”

