Songs By Black Eyed Peas, Madison Beer, Dirty Heads, Doja Cat, Walker Hayes Earn Top 50 Rankings At Pop Radio

Black Eyed Peas’ “HIT IT (featuring Saweetie & Lele Pons), Madison Beer’s “Reckless,” Dirty Heads’ “Vacation (featuring Train),” Doja Cat’s “Need To Know,” and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” are making moves just below the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week, all five songs earn Top 50 airplay rankings.

Played 480 times during the August 8-14 tracking period (+408), “HIT IT” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #76 last week.

Up ten places, “Reckless” secures a #45 position this week. The single posted a tracking period play count of 368 (+217).

“Vacation,” which received 280 spins (+107), rises six spots to #48.

A fifteen-place rise brings “Need To Know” up to #49. The “Planet Her” standout garnered 230 tracking week plays (+117).

Credited with 220 spins (+94), “Fancy Like” rises ten places to #50.