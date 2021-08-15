in Music News

Masked Wolf’s “Say So,” Conan Gray’s “People Watching,” SEB’s “Seaside Demo” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Say So,” “People Watching,” and “Seaside Demo” debut on the pop radio chart.

Masked Wolf - Say So cover, courtesy of Elektra Records

Masked Wolf’s “Say So,” Conan Gray’s “People Watching” and SEB’s “seaside_demo” officially earn Top 40 rankings on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Say So” debuts in this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Masked Wolf single received 653 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 199.

Up three places, “People Watching” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The Conan Gray track garnered 646 spins (+145).

Credited with 548 spins (+128), “seaside_demo” rises five places to debut at #40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

