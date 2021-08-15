Masked Wolf’s “Say So,” Conan Gray’s “People Watching,” SEB’s “Seaside Demo” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Masked Wolf’s “Say So,” Conan Gray’s “People Watching” and SEB’s “seaside_demo” officially earn Top 40 rankings on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #43, “Say So” debuts in this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Masked Wolf single received 653 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 199.
Up three places, “People Watching” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The Conan Gray track garnered 646 spins (+145).
Credited with 548 spins (+128), “seaside_demo” rises five places to debut at #40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
