Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song; “Deja Vu” Holds at #2

The “SOUR” duo holds atop this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

For the fourth consecutive week, Olivia Rodrigo holds the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio chart. For the second consecutive week, she also holds the chart’s #2 position.

“Good 4 u” retains the #1 position, bringing its reign to four weeks. “Deja vu” meanwhile holds at the #2 peak that it achieved last week.

“Good 4 u” received ~19,100 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 420 but keeps “good 4 u” ahead of the pack.

“Deja vu” posted a tracking period play count of ~18,243 spins, besting last week’s sum by 51.

Doja Cat’s former #1 “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises one spot to #4. Down one place, Lil Nas X’s former #1 “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” settles for #5 this week.

