Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song; “Deja Vu” Holds at #2

For the fourth consecutive week, Olivia Rodrigo holds the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio chart. For the second consecutive week, she also holds the chart’s #2 position.

“Good 4 u” retains the #1 position, bringing its reign to four weeks. “Deja vu” meanwhile holds at the #2 peak that it achieved last week.

“Good 4 u” received ~19,100 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 420 but keeps “good 4 u” ahead of the pack.

“Deja vu” posted a tracking period play count of ~18,243 spins, besting last week’s sum by 51.

Doja Cat’s former #1 “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises one spot to #4. Down one place, Lil Nas X’s former #1 “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” settles for #5 this week.