Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” Soars Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Arcade” officially secures a Top 10 position.

Duncan Laurence - Arcade lyric video | screenshot | Spark Records/UMG

Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” makes a big gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up four places from last week’s position, the enduring hit grabs #10 on the listing.

“Arcade,” the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest winner, received ~8,663 plays during the August 8-14 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 858 spins.

“Arcade” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” retains the #1 position for a fourth week.

— A multi-format hit, “Arcade” rises to #7 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart while retaining its Top 15 position at adult contemporary.

