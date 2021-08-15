Shouse’s “Love Tonight” Returns To #1 At US Dance Radio; Calvin Harris & Tom Grennan’s “By Your Side” Joins Top 5

Last week, Shouse’s “Love Tonight” ceded its throne on the Mediabase US dance radio chart. This week, the song returns to the #1 position.

Up one place, “Love Tonight” earns #1 on the strength of its 493 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 20.

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem,” last week’s leader, takes #2 on the new chart. The collaboration garnered 478 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period (-15).

Sigrid’s “Mirror” concurrently rises one spot to #3, while Calvin Harris’ “By Your Side (featuring Tom Grennan)” rises two places to a new peak of #4. Down two spots to #5, Lodato’s “Neon Lights” closes out this week’s Top 5.