Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” Rises To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, ascends to #1 this week.

The Modest Mouse single received ~2,745 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 87 plays.

The song’s closest competition comes from twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” which rises one spot to #2. “Saturday” posted a tracking period play count of ~2,604 (+15).

Girl in red’s “Serotonin” concurrently rises one place to #3, while Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs (featuring AJR)” falls to #4 after a four-week stint at #1.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” meanwhile spends another week at #5.