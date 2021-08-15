in Music News

Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” Rises To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“We Are Between” takes over the #1 position at alternative radio.

Modest Mouse by James Joiner | Press photo courtesy of Epic Records

Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, ascends to #1 this week.

The Modest Mouse single received ~2,745 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 87 plays.

The song’s closest competition comes from twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” which rises one spot to #2. “Saturday” posted a tracking period play count of ~2,604 (+15).

Girl in red’s “Serotonin” concurrently rises one place to #3, while Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs (featuring AJR)” falls to #4 after a four-week stint at #1.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” meanwhile spends another week at #5.

ajrgirl in redimagine dragonsmodest mousetwenty one pilotswe are betweenweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Glad You Exist” Becomes Dan + Shay’s Ninth Career Country Radio #1

Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” Soars Into Top 10 At Pop Radio