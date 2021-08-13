in Music News

Sub Urban & Bella Poarch’s “INFERNO” Scores Spotify Pop Rising Playlist Cover, Music Video Launches On YouTube (Watch Now)

“INFERNO” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

Bella Poarch in INFERNO | Video screen | Warner Records

Sub Urban & Bella Poarch’s new collaborative single “INFERNO” officially launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it received strong early positioning on the Spotify platform.

The artists appear as the cover image on the influential Pop Rising playlist, with the song itself appearing at #2 on the listing (beneath only Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors”). “INFERNO” also scored other noteworthy playlist spots, including the #9 ranking on the all-important New Music Friday.

A clear testament to the potential appeal of the new single, the strong playlist positioning may also honor the impact of Bella Poarch’s debut single “Build A Bitch.” Co-produced and co-written by Sub Urban, the breakthrough hit made a quick and significant platform following its mid-May release. It already boasts nearly 200 million streams on the platform.

Like “Build A Bitch,” the new single boasts a visually striking video — with cameos from influencers within the artists’ inner circle. A lock to post big early YouTube numbers, the video is available below:

