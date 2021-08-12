Jodie Comer Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Supporting the release of new film “Free Guy,” actress Jodie Comer appears on Thursday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The Emmy-winning Comer, who earlier this week made a remote appearance on “Good Morning America,” also connects virtually for her “Late Night” interview.

The interview airs as part of a broadcast that also features Ethan Hawke.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Video highlights will be posted below upon availability.

In the meantime, fans can check out first-look images from the remote Comer and Hawke interviews.