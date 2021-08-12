Jodie Comer Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1178A -- Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with actress Jodie Comer on August 12, 2021 -- (Photo by: NBC)
Supporting the release of new film “Free Guy,” actress Jodie Comer appears on Thursday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The Emmy-winning Comer, who earlier this week made a remote appearance on “Good Morning America,” also connects virtually for her “Late Night” interview.
The interview airs as part of a broadcast that also features Ethan Hawke.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Video highlights will be posted below upon availability.
In the meantime, fans can check out first-look images from the remote Comer and Hawke interviews.
