Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Scores Major Spotify & Apple Music Playlist Looks, Set For Big Opening Day Radio Play

Befitting the excitement it has generated throughout the music industry, Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” has received strong immediate playlist positioning on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Rumors” currently appears at #1 on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Pop Rising listings, while clocking in at #3 on Today’s Top Hits. The superstar collaboration meanwhile appears at #1 on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, #1 on A-List Pop, and #2 on Today’s Hits.

Certain to post big streaming numbers, “Rumors” will also likely make a big impact on the iTunes sales chart. It will, moreover, score a substantial amount of immediate airplay at radio. As this week’s iHeartRadio Premiere, “Rumors” will receive hourly airplay from many high-profile stations all day Friday.

To put it simply, “Rumors” is set to make a major early impact.