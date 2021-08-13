in Music News

Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Rumors” unsurprisingly hits #1 on iTunes.

Cardi B and Lizzo - Rumors | YouTube audio cover | Atlantic

Lizzo & Cardi B’s new single “Rumors” is proving unsurprisingly resonant on the US iTunes store.

The high-profile new single blasted to #1 on the all-genre chart Friday morning; it remains atop the listing as of 9:05AM ET.

“Rumors” captured the throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy,” which now appears at #2 on the chart. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” directly follows at #3, while Lorna Shore’s “To The Hellfire” occupies the #4 position.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” presently ranks as the store’s #5 overall seller.

— As previously reported, The Killers’ “Pressure Machine” rules the all-genre album chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

