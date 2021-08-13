Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Lizzo & Cardi B’s new single “Rumors” is proving unsurprisingly resonant on the US iTunes store.
The high-profile new single blasted to #1 on the all-genre chart Friday morning; it remains atop the listing as of 9:05AM ET.
“Rumors” captured the throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy,” which now appears at #2 on the chart. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” directly follows at #3, while Lorna Shore’s “To The Hellfire” occupies the #4 position.
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” presently ranks as the store’s #5 overall seller.
— As previously reported, The Killers’ “Pressure Machine” rules the all-genre album chart.
