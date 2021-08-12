First Look: Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1500 -- Pictured: Actor Kit Harrington during "Kit Harrington Straight Up Goes For It" on Thursday, August 12, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a pair of in-studio guests.
Kit Harington appears as the lead guest, participating in a “Kit Harington Straight Up Goes For It” segment and an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Miranda Cosgrove, the other in-person visitor, also takes part in a chat.
In addition to Harington and Cosgrove’s appearances, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” features a musical performance by Duran Duran.
Following Thursday’s broadcast, NBC released a set of video highlights (available below). Photos from Thursday’s “Tonight Show” taping also follow:
