Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum, Vince Staples & Foushee Scheduled For August 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum, Vince Staples, and Fousheé are on next Wednesday’s “Fallon” lineup.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Quarterfinals 1" Episode 1609 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

Before “The Protege” launches, star Michael Keaton will make a late-night US television appearance.

NBC confirms Keaton as the lead interview guest for the August 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum.

Later, Vince Staples and Fousheé will deliver a musical performance.

Who else is set to appear on NBC’s flagship late-night talk show? Complete listings for the next week follow (all, as a reminder, are subject to change):

Wednesday, August 11: Guests include Billy Crystal, Katie Ledecky, Jean Hanff Korelitz and stand-up guest Jackie Fabulous. Show #1499

Thursday, August 12: Guests include Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove and musical guest Duran Duran. Show #1500

Friday, August 13: Guests include BTS, Edgar Ramírez and musical guest BTS. (OAD 07/13/2021)

Monday, August 16: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, Jai Courtney and musical guest Little Simz. Show #1501

Tuesday, August 17: Guests include Michael Shannon, Paris Hilton and musical guest Courtney Barnett. Show #1502

Wednesday, August 18: Guests include Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum and musical guests Vince Staples ft. Fousheé. Show #1503

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

