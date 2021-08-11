Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum, Vince Staples & Foushee Scheduled For August 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Before “The Protege” launches, star Michael Keaton will make a late-night US television appearance.
NBC confirms Keaton as the lead interview guest for the August 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum.
Later, Vince Staples and Fousheé will deliver a musical performance.
Who else is set to appear on NBC’s flagship late-night talk show? Complete listings for the next week follow (all, as a reminder, are subject to change):
Wednesday, August 11: Guests include Billy Crystal, Katie Ledecky, Jean Hanff Korelitz and stand-up guest Jackie Fabulous. Show #1499
Thursday, August 12: Guests include Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove and musical guest Duran Duran. Show #1500
Friday, August 13: Guests include BTS, Edgar Ramírez and musical guest BTS. (OAD 07/13/2021)
Monday, August 16: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, Jai Courtney and musical guest Little Simz. Show #1501
Tuesday, August 17: Guests include Michael Shannon, Paris Hilton and musical guest Courtney Barnett. Show #1502
Wednesday, August 18: Guests include Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum and musical guests Vince Staples ft. Fousheé. Show #1503
