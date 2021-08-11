ABC Confirms Primetime “Jeopardy! National College Championship” For 2022; Mayim Bialik Set As Host

One of the standout daytime “Jeopardy” guest hosts will soon have the opportunity to host a primetime iteration of the show.

ABC confirms that Mayim Bialik will host the upcoming “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” which will air in primetime in 2022.

According to the announcement, the two-week competition will feature 15 colleges and universities battling in the iconic quiz series. The winning students will each receive $100,000.

In addition to buzz over “Jeopardy,” news of the new primetime special comes as NBC is airing its own “College Bowl” event. That program, too, finds teams of college students proving their knowledge in a trivia competition.