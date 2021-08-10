Wolf Alice’s “Smile” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Wolf Alice’s “Smile” claims the top spot on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio add board.
The “Blue Weekend” single landed at 15 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week.
Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” a new playlist pickup for 12 stations, takes second place.
With 8 adds each, Maneskin’s fellow single “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” Dirty Heads’ “Rage (featuring Travis Barker & Aimee Interrupter),” Cold War Kids’ “What You Say,” and Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” tie for third.
This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), SEB’s “seaside_demo” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), Bastille’s “Distorted Light Beam” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), Lil Lotus’ “Rooftop” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), Willow’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), Milky Chance’s “Colorado” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), The Unlikely Candidates’ “Gemini” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Rebelution’s “Heavy As Lead” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie).
