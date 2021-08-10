in Music News

Wolf Alice’s “Smile” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Wolf Alice’s single earns this week’s most added honor.

Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend album cover | By Jordan Hemingway | Courtesy of RCA Records

Wolf Alice’s “Smile” claims the top spot on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio add board.

The “Blue Weekend” single landed at 15 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week.

Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” a new playlist pickup for 12 stations, takes second place.

With 8 adds each, Maneskin’s fellow single “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” Dirty Heads’ “Rage (featuring Travis Barker & Aimee Interrupter),” Cold War Kids’ “What You Say,” and Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” tie for third.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), SEB’s “seaside_demo” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), Bastille’s “Distorted Light Beam” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), Lil Lotus’ “Rooftop” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), Willow’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), Milky Chance’s “Colorado” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), The Unlikely Candidates’ “Gemini” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Rebelution’s “Heavy As Lead” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie).

smilewolf alice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

First Look: Big Red Machine, Anais Mitchell & Robin Pecknold Perform On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”