First Look: Big Red Machine, Anais Mitchell & Robin Pecknold Perform On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Ahead of the August 27 release of new album “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last,” Big Red Machine takes the stage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The Aaron Dessner-Justin Vernon project performs on Tuesday’s edition of America’s most-watched talk show. Anaïs Mitchell and Robin Pecknold, who accompany Big Red Machine on the new song “Phoenix,” also take part in Tuesday’s performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features an interview with Brian Stelter.

The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, and the performance should start at around 12:25AM. Photos from the taping follow: