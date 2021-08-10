in TV News

First Look: Big Red Machine, Anais Mitchell & Robin Pecknold Perform On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Colbert” closes with a rather compelling musical performance.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Big Red Machine during Tuesday’s August 10, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ahead of the August 27 release of new album “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last,” Big Red Machine takes the stage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The Aaron Dessner-Justin Vernon project performs on Tuesday’s edition of America’s most-watched talk show. Anaïs Mitchell and Robin Pecknold, who accompany Big Red Machine on the new song “Phoenix,” also take part in Tuesday’s performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features an interview with Brian Stelter.

The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, and the performance should start at around 12:25AM. Photos from the taping follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Big Red Machine during Tuesday’s August 10, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

