Update: NBC Announces Normani Performance For August 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this week, the official “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” website revealed that Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove and Andrea Bocelli would appear on the August 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Moments ago, NBC released press listings that confirm a slightly different lineup. The listing reiterates that Harington and Cosgrove will appear as interview guests, but it advertises Normani – not Bocelli – as the musical guest.

Assuming the new report is accurate, Normani will surely perform her new single “Wild Side.”

Listings are always subject to change, and given the discrepancy between the press and website listings, Headline Planet will definitely monitor for any additional updates in the coming days. For now, however, the “Fallon” listings are as follows:

Monday, August 9: Guests include Billie Eilish, Abigail Breslin and musical guest Billie Eilish. Show #1497

Tuesday, August 10: Guests include Barbra Streisand, Marlon Wayans and musical guest Snoh Aalegra. Show #1498

Wednesday, August 11: Guests include Billy Crystal and Jackie Fabulous. Show #1499

Thursday, August 12: Guests include Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove and musical guest Normani. Show #1500

Friday, August 13: DARK: Air Repeat