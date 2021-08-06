in TV News

“Outer Banks” Star Madelyn Cline Talks About Gator Scene, Working With Chase Stokes On “The Talk” (Watch Now)

Madelyn Cline was a guest on Friday’s edition of “The Talk.”

Madelyn Cline on The Talk | Screenshot | CBS

“Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline appeared for a remote interview on Friday’s edition of “The Talk.”

The interview unsurprisingly touched on the new season of “OBX,” including the much-discussed gator attack scene. Cline reflects on filming the already-infamous scene, noting that she thought she accidentally hit co-star Chase Stokes during one of the takes.

As “OBX” fans surely know, Stokes and Cline officially began a real-life romantic relationship in between the first and second seasons of “OBX.” Cline discussed the experience working alongside her boyfriend, given her general emphasis on maintaining separation between her personal and professional lives.

Following Friday’s episode, CBS shared highlights:

