The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Nas, Eminem & EPMD’s “EPMD 2” Top 5 (Update)

“Take My Breath” and “EPMD 2” are making waves on iTunes.

Update: At approximately 5PM ET Friday evening, The Weeknd’s new “Take My Breath” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“Take My Breath” seized the throne from Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” which is now #2. Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” follows at #3, and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” occupies the #4 position.

Nas’ “EPMD 2 (featuring Eminem & EPMD),” another new release, currently holds the #5 ranking.
Of Friday’s new song releases, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” and Nas’ “EPMD 2 (featuring Eminem & EPMD)” are thus far making the greatest impact on the US iTunes store. As of press time at 12:35PM ET, both songs occupy Top 5 positions on the store’s all-genre sales chart.

“Take My Breath” currently appears at #3 on the listing, trailing only Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (#1) and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (#2).

“EPMD 2” meanwhile occupies the #5 spot, landing below the aforementioned three songs and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#4).

“Take My Breath” is The Weeknd’s eagerly anticipated new single. “EPMD 2” appears on Nas’ new album “King’s Disease II,” which occupies the #1 spot on the US iTunes album chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

