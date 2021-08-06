The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Nas, Eminem & EPMD’s “EPMD 2” Top 5 (Update)

Update: At approximately 5PM ET Friday evening, The Weeknd’s new “Take My Breath” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“Take My Breath” seized the throne from Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” which is now #2. Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” follows at #3, and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” occupies the #4 position.

Nas’ “EPMD 2 (featuring Eminem & EPMD),” another new release, currently holds the #5 ranking.

====

Of Friday’s new song releases, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” and Nas’ “EPMD 2 (featuring Eminem & EPMD)” are thus far making the greatest impact on the US iTunes store. As of press time at 12:35PM ET, both songs occupy Top 5 positions on the store’s all-genre sales chart.

“Take My Breath” currently appears at #3 on the listing, trailing only Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (#1) and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (#2).

“EPMD 2” meanwhile occupies the #5 spot, landing below the aforementioned three songs and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#4).

“Take My Breath” is The Weeknd’s eagerly anticipated new single. “EPMD 2” appears on Nas’ new album “King’s Disease II,” which occupies the #1 spot on the US iTunes album chart.