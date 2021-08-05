Taylor Swift Teases Upcoming “Red (Taylor’s Version)” With Coded Messages

Taylor Swift will be releasing the re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of her beloved 2012 album “Red” on November 19, 2021. Thursday, Swift heightened anticipation for the release by sharing a teaser video for the project.

Similar to the teaser video for her recently released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” the video includes messages in the form of jumbled words. Fans are already scrambling to decode the messages, with some seemingly uncovering bonus/vault track titles and at least one new featured artist.

Swift has already confirmed that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will include “all 30 songs that were meant to go on ‘Red’.” In addition to bonus tracks and rarities, the listing will include all songs from the original album and her touching non-album release “Ronan.”

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” follows the aforementioned “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” as the second in Swift’s album re-record series. The artist will also be re-recording “Taylor Swift,” “Speak Now,” “1989,” and “reputation,” the other four albums for which she does not presently own the masters.