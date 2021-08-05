in Music News

Taylor Swift Teases Upcoming “Red (Taylor’s Version)” With Coded Messages

Taylor Swift is teasing her second “Taylor’s Version” release.

Taylor Swift - Red Promo Photo by Beth Garrabrant (via @taylorswift13)

Taylor Swift will be releasing the re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of her beloved 2012 album “Red” on November 19, 2021. Thursday, Swift heightened anticipation for the release by sharing a teaser video for the project.

Similar to the teaser video for her recently released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” the video includes messages in the form of jumbled words. Fans are already scrambling to decode the messages, with some seemingly uncovering bonus/vault track titles and at least one new featured artist.

Swift has already confirmed that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will include “all 30 songs that were meant to go on ‘Red’.” In addition to bonus tracks and rarities, the listing will include all songs from the original album and her touching non-album release “Ronan.”

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” follows the aforementioned “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” as the second in Swift’s album re-record series. The artist will also be re-recording “Taylor Swift,” “Speak Now,” “1989,” and “reputation,” the other four albums for which she does not presently own the masters.

red (taylor's version)Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Holly Humberstone Scheduled To Perform On August 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”