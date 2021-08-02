Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Secures 9th Week As #1 Song In America, Becomes Longest-Reigning Leader Of 2021

BTS’ “Butter” holds off a strong newcomer to retain #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.
In retaining its Hot 100 crown, “Butter” secures a ninth overall week as the #1 song in America. The reign outright ranks as the largest of 2021; “Butter” was previously in a tie with Olivia Rodrigo’s eight-week #1 “drivers license.”
“Butter” again posted massive tracking period sales numbers, while remaining a factor on the radio and streaming fronts.
Powered by massive opening week activity, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” takes #2 this week. Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” slides one spot to #3, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” holds at #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” drops two places to #5.
