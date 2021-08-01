in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

“STAY” secures a Top 10 position on this week’s pop chart.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

As The Kid LAROI’s “F*ck Love” album rises to #1 in the United States, current focus single “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” hits the Top 10 at pop radio.

Played ~9,210 times during the July 25-31 tracking period, “STAY” rises four spots to #9 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 1,565 over last week’s mark.

Only Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” (+2,694) enjoyed a greater week-over-week gain.

“Stay,” which is only in its fourth week on the chart, is the only new addition to the Top 10.

The collaboration is the follow-up to The Kid LAROI’s “Without You (with Miley Cyrus),” which hit the Top 5 at pop radio and #1 at hot adult contemporary.

Justin Bieberstaythe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DJ Khaled, Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s “EVERY CHANCE I GET” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio