The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

As The Kid LAROI’s “F*ck Love” album rises to #1 in the United States, current focus single “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” hits the Top 10 at pop radio.

Played ~9,210 times during the July 25-31 tracking period, “STAY” rises four spots to #9 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 1,565 over last week’s mark.

Only Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” (+2,694) enjoyed a greater week-over-week gain.

“Stay,” which is only in its fourth week on the chart, is the only new addition to the Top 10.

The collaboration is the follow-up to The Kid LAROI’s “Without You (with Miley Cyrus),” which hit the Top 5 at pop radio and #1 at hot adult contemporary.