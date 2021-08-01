DJ Khaled, Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s “EVERY CHANCE I GET” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

DJ Khaled’s “EVERY CHANCE I GET (featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “EVERY CHANCE I GET” seizes the throne from Polo G’s “RAPSTAR.”

The DJ Khaled-Lil Baby-Lil Durk collaboration received ~5,467 spins during the July 25-31 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 524 plays.

Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night,” which received ~5,068 spins (+773), concurrently rises two spots to #2.

“RAPSTAR” falls to #3, and GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” slides two positions to #4. Rod Wave’s “Tombstone” concurrently holds at the #5 level.