Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Top 20

As her previous single “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” rebounds to #2, Doja Cat’s “You Right (with The Weeknd)” officially enters the Top 15 at pop radio.

Played 7,443 times during the July 25-31 tracking period, “You Right” rises three spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 903 plays.

— Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” also makes a big move this week, rocketing into the chart’s Top 20.

Up ten place from last week’s debut position, “Don’t Go Yet” takes #20 on the chart. The lead “Familia” single received 4,479 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,695 plays.