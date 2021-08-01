in Music News

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Top 20

“You Right” and “Don’t Go Yet” hit new highs on the pop radio chart.

As her previous single “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” rebounds to #2, Doja Cat’s “You Right (with The Weeknd)” officially enters the Top 15 at pop radio.

Played 7,443 times during the July 25-31 tracking period, “You Right” rises three spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 903 plays.

— Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” also makes a big move this week, rocketing into the chart’s Top 20.

Up ten place from last week’s debut position, “Don’t Go Yet” takes #20 on the chart. The lead “Familia” single received 4,479 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,695 plays.

