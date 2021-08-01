Maroon 5’s “Lost,” Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor,” Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio

Maroon 5’s “Lost,” Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa),” Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor,” and Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” officially earn Top 30 rankings on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 2,043 times during the July 25-31 tracking period, “Lost” rises six spots to #26. This week’s spin count tops last week’s figure by 462 spins.

Up ten places, “Demeanor” earns #27 on the strength of its 1,743 spins (+796).

“traitor,” which debuted at #40 last week, soars to #29 this week. The “SOUR” standout posted a tracking period play count of 1,364 (+645).

Credited with 1,313 spins (+545), “Wild Side” rises nine spots to #30.