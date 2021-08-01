Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” Rises To #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

After a lengthy stint at #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart, Five Finger Death Punch’s “Darkness Settles In” finally cedes its throne.

Up one place from last week’s position, Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” claims the open throne.

“Nowhere Generation” received ~1,910 spins during the July 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 121.

Played ~1,807 times during the tracking week (+60), All Good Things’ “For The Glory” rises one spot to #2.

The aforementioned “Darkness Settles In” settles for #3 this week, and Zero 9:36’s “Adrenaline” holds at #4. Volbeat’s “Wait A Minute My Girl” concurrently ascends one spot to #5 on the latest Mediabase active rock chart.