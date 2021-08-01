in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“good 4 u” is still the biggest song at pop radio.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u | Video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Making good on the mid-week projection, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” remains a dominant #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~19,646 times during the July 25-31 tracking period, “good 4 u” secures a second week atop the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 210 plays, while keeping the Olivia Rodrigo smash almost 2100 plays ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA),” which rises one spot to #2, received ~17,551 spins (-91).

Rodrigo’s own “deja vu” rises to #3 this week, while Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” drops two rungs to #4. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at #5.

