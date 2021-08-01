in Music News

Kane Brown & Blackbear’s “Memory,” Billie Eilish’s “NDA” Officially Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio

“Memory” and “NDA” make moves on the pop chart.

Kane Brown & blackbear - Memory cover | RCA Nashville

Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory” and Billie Eilish’s “NDA” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The two recent releases both move into the Top 25 on the new listing.

Up seven places from last week’s mark, “Memory” takes #24 on this week’s chart. The Kane Brown-blackbear collaboration received 2,676 spins during the July 25-31 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 947.

“NDA” concurrently enjoys a one-spot rise to #25. The single, which appears on Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever,” posted a tracking period play count of 2,672. The count tops last week’s mark by 449.

