Chase Rice & Florida Georgia Line’s “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Earns #1 At Country Radio

The collaboration takes over the top spot at country.

Chase Rice’s “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen” officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Drinkin’ Beer” takes over the #1 spot from Cole Swindell’s “Single Saturday Night.”

Along with ruling in chart points, the Chase Rice-FGL collaboration also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 25-31 tracking period. “Drinkin’ Beer” received ~8,755 spins (+791) and ~41.38 million audience impressions during the tracking period.

“Single Saturday Night” slides to #2 this week, while Dan + Shay’s “Glad You Exist” ticks up one spot to #3.

