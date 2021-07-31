Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Debuts At #10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Camila Cabello commenced her new “Familia” album with the release of lead single “Don’t Go Yet” on July 23.

By the end of the July 23-29 tracking period, the buzzy video had amassed an impressive number of views on YouTube.

Credited with 16.9 million views, “Don’t Go Yet” earns #10 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Don’t Go Yet” registered 19.3 million total opening week plays on the platform. The count positions the new Camila Cabello single at #29 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the success of “Don’t Go Yet” and ongoing interest in her catalog, Camila meanwhile re-enters the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #71. Her music received 47.1 million total views this week.