“Outer Banks” Unsurprisingly Earns #1 On US Netflix Chart Following Season 2 Release

Along with ubiquitous shows like “Tiger King” and “The Last Dance,” season one of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” was one of last spring’s big winners on the television content front. The series attracted millions of viewers following its premiere last spring, and the cast members enjoyed exponential popularity growth.

Given the success of the inaugural season, it should come as no surprise that fans were eagerly awaiting the launch of season two.

Said launch took place Friday, July 30, and viewers rushed to consume the new episodes. As of the Saturday morning update (based on Friday activity), “Outer Banks” is #1 on the US Netflix chart.

“Outer Banks” seized the throne from The CW’s “All American,” which hit #1 after its third season launched on Netflix. “All American” now appears at #2 on the chart.

“Love Is Blind: After The Altar” appears at #3, ahead of “Resort To Love” (#4) and “Virgin River” (#5).