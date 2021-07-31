in TV News

“Outer Banks” Unsurprisingly Earns #1 On US Netflix Chart Following Season 2 Release

The new season of “Outer Banks” launched Friday, July 30.

Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey in Outer Banks | First Look courtesy of Netflix (@netflixqueue)

Along with ubiquitous shows like “Tiger King” and “The Last Dance,” season one of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” was one of last spring’s big winners on the television content front. The series attracted millions of viewers following its premiere last spring, and the cast members enjoyed exponential popularity growth.

Given the success of the inaugural season, it should come as no surprise that fans were eagerly awaiting the launch of season two.

Said launch took place Friday, July 30, and viewers rushed to consume the new episodes. As of the Saturday morning update (based on Friday activity), “Outer Banks” is #1 on the US Netflix chart.

“Outer Banks” seized the throne from The CW’s “All American,” which hit #1 after its third season launched on Netflix. “All American” now appears at #2 on the chart.

“Love Is Blind: After The Altar” appears at #3, ahead of “Resort To Love” (#4) and “Virgin River” (#5).

netflixouter banks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Five Songs From Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Make Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart