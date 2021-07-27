Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

One day after topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board, Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Get Yet” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from a whopping 153 Mediabase-monitored stations. The impressive figure convincingly slots “Don’t Go Yet” atop this week’s add board.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” follows a close second. The collaboration won support from 66 stations.

Bazzi’s “Like That” follows in third with 65 pickups, and Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” takes fourth with 34 adds.

Credited with 33 adds, Swedish House Mafia’s “Lifetime (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” earns fifth place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Maneskin’s “Beggin” (28 adds, 6th-most), Conan Gray’s “People Watching” (26 adds, 7th-most), Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” (25 adds, 8th-most), Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” (17 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa)” (17 adds, 9th-most, tie).