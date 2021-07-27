in Music News

Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose’s “Psycho,” Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” Bazzi’s “I Like That,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Added By Z100 New York

“Psycho,” “Don’t Go Yet,” “I Like That,” and “INDUSTRY BABY” have earned spots on the Z100 playlist.

Dixie & Rubi Rose - Psycho Cover | HITCO

Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose),” Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” Bazzi’s “I Like That,” and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” continue to score playlist adds from major pop radio stations.

In addition to scoring playlist pickups from leading west coast station 102.7 KIIS, the four songs have won support from east coast powerhouse Z100 New York.

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station reported the adds in conjunction with the July 27 Mediabase add board.

“Psycho,” “Don’t Go Yet,” and “I Like That” are officially impacting pop radio this week. “INDUSTRY BABY” technically carries an August 3 impact date, but the song is already attracting considerable attention from radio programmers.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

bazzicamila cabellodixie d'ameliodon't go yeti like thatindustry babyjack harlowlil nas xpsychorubi rose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

