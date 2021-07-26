Maneskin’s “Beggin,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday,” Alessia Cara’s “Sweet Dream,” BTS’ “Permission To Dance” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Maneskin’s “Beggin,” twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” Alessia Cara’s “Sweet Dream,” and BTS’ “Permission To Dance” officially earn Top 50 positions at pop radio this week.

Played 524 times during the July 18-24 tracking period (+303), “Beggin” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. The global phenomenon was #53 last week.

Up fifteen places from last week’s ranking, “Saturday” earns #45 with a tracking period play count of 483 spins (+314).

Credited with 370 spins during the tracking week (+263), “Sweet Dream” soars twenty-five places to #46.

“Permission To Dance,” which posted a play count of 303 (+74), ascends four spots to #48.