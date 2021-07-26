in Music News

Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa, Normani & Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Demeanor,” “Wild Side,” and “traitor” debut on the pop chart.

Pop Smoke - Faith album cover | Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records

In addition to welcoming a #30 debut in Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart says hello to new arrivals from Pop Smoke, Normani, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Below last week’s chart at #72, Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. “Demeanor” received 947 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 846.

Up twenty-three places, Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” joins at #39. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 768 (+614).

Played 719 times (+279), Rodrigo’s “traitor” rises six places to #40.

