Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America, Marking 8th Week On Top

BTS’ two recent hits flip places on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, as “Butter” returns to #1 while “Permission To Dance” claims #7.
“Butter,” which ceded last week’s throne to “Permission To Dance,” is celebrating an eighth overall week as America’s top song. The global hit remains a sales force, while also continuing to post solid radio and streaming figures.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” spends another week in the #2 position, while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rises one spot to #3. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” descends one place to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” stays at #5.
