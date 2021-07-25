The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Up one spot from last week’s position, “WITHOUT YOU” grabs #1 on the strength of its ~5,855 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 314 plays.
Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (Featuring DaBaby),” which received ~5,812 spins during the July 18-24 tracking week (-215), falls one spot to #2.
Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” holds at #3, and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” stays at #4. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” concurrently keeps the #5 position.
