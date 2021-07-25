in Music News

Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” Soars To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Late At Night” makes a big jump on the rhythmic chart.

Roddy Ricch - Late At Night cover (courtesy of Atlantic Records)

Last week’s #5 song takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night,” that song, earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,442 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 820.

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” holds at #2 this week. The song received ~5,051 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period (-157).

Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” rises one spot to #3, and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” declines three spots to #4. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” concurrently slides two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

