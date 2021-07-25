Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” Soars To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Last week’s #5 song takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night,” that song, earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,442 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 820.
Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” holds at #2 this week. The song received ~5,051 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period (-157).
Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” rises one spot to #3, and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” declines three spots to #4. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” concurrently slides two places to #5.
