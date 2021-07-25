Lodato’s “Neon Lights” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio; Shouse, Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix, Zara Larsson Songs Make Top 5

This week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart is rich with movement, as a new song reaches #1 and three tracks make their first Top 5 appearances.

Credited with ~438 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period (+71), Lodato’s “Neon Lights” rises one place to #1 this week.

Anabel Englund & Yotto’s “Waiting For You,” which claimed #1 last week, slides to #2 this week. It received ~427 spins (-13).

Up five places, Shouse’s “Love Tonight” claims a new peak of #3. The new Top 5 entry received ~388 spins (+70).

Played ~358 times (+36), Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” jumps three spots to a new high of #4. Zara Larsson’s “Right Here” also makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising one spot to #5 on the strength of its ~339 spins (+13).