in Music News

Lodato’s “Neon Lights” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio; Shouse, Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix, Zara Larsson Songs Make Top 5

“Neon Lights” takes over the top spot at US dance radio.

Lodato - Neon Lights video screen | Spinnin' Records

This week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart is rich with movement, as a new song reaches #1 and three tracks make their first Top 5 appearances.

Credited with ~438 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period (+71), Lodato’s “Neon Lights” rises one place to #1 this week.

Anabel Englund & Yotto’s “Waiting For You,” which claimed #1 last week, slides to #2 this week. It received ~427 spins (-13).

Up five places, Shouse’s “Love Tonight” claims a new peak of #3. The new Top 5 entry received ~388 spins (+70).

Played ~358 times (+36), Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” jumps three spots to a new high of #4. Zara Larsson’s “Right Here” also makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising one spot to #5 on the strength of its ~339 spins (+13).

anabel englunddavid guettagalantisheartbreak anthemlittle mixlodatolove tonightneon lightsright hereshouseyottozara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio