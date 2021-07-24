Dixie D’Amelio & Rubi Rose’s “Psycho” Received Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay From 102.7 KIIS LA, SiriusXM Hits 1, More

After building buzz on social platforms, Dixie D’Amelio (solely branded as Dixie) officially released her new song “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” on Friday.

In addition to scoring solid playlist looks on major digital platforms, the new collaboration garnered some opening day airplay at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles and SiriusXM Hits 1 had each played the song 3 times by the end of Friday. 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas, Hits 96 Chattanooga, and 107.5 Kiss Des Moines each offered two spins to the new track.

“Psycho” is expected to receive a proper radio push in the coming weeks. Should it succeed, it will follow “Be Happy” as Dixie’s second Top 40 chart entry.