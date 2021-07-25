in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“good 4 u” becomes Olivia Rodrigo’s second #1.

Olivia Rodrigo in good 4 u | video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” unsurprisingly reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, giving the breakout artist her second career chart-topper.

“Good 4 u” received ~19,436 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period, which supports the one-place rise to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 807 — and that of any other song by more than 1500.

As noted, “good 4 u” is the second pop radio #1 for Rodrigo. She previously topped the chart with her debut single “drivers license.”

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. It received ~17,858 spins (-805).

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” stays at #3, and Rodrigo’s fellow single “deja vu” stays put at #4. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” concurrently holds onto the #5 ranking.

