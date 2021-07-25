Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” NF’s “JUST LIKE YOU,” Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Join Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” NF’s “JUST LIKE YOU,” and Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up nine places from last week’s mark, “NDA” scores #26 this week. The new Billie Eilish single received 2,223 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 785.

Played 1,957 times during the tracking period (+31), “JUST LIKE YOU” moves up three spots to #28.

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the tracking period, “Don’t Go Yet” registered 1,784 spins. The count yields a #30 debut on this week’s chart.