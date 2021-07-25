in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” NF’s “JUST LIKE YOU,” Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Join Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

Billie Eilish - NDA video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” NF’s “JUST LIKE YOU,” and Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up nine places from last week’s mark, “NDA” scores #26 this week. The new Billie Eilish single received 2,223 spins during the July 18-24 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 785.

Played 1,957 times during the tracking period (+31), “JUST LIKE YOU” moves up three spots to #28.

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the tracking period, “Don’t Go Yet” registered 1,784 spins. The count yields a #30 debut on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

