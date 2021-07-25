in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio; Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” Top 25

“Love Again,” “A-O-K,” and “Motley Crew” score new highs on the pop radio chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” continues its rapid climb at pop radio, officially moving into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played 5,566 times during the July 18-24 tracking period, “Love Again” ascends three places to #19. The spin count bests last week’s figure by 1,174.

— Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” and Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” also make moves this week, with each song scoring a Top 25 position.

Credited with 3,442 spins (+559), “A-O-K” jumps four spots to #22.

“Motley Crew,” which received 3,256 spins at the pop format this week (+1,064) climbs five places to #24.

