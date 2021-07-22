Dove Cameron To Discuss “Schmigadoon!” On July 30 Edition Of “The Talk”

The new musical-comedy series “Schmigadoon!” recently launched on Apple TV+.

To support the new show, star Dove Cameron will make an upcoming television appearance.

According to CBS, the actress-singer will appear on the July 30 edition of “The Talk.” The episode will additionally feature Daymond John, who will be sitting in as a guest host.

Who else can you expect to see on “The Talk”? Complete listings follow:

Monday, July 26

Actress Casey Wilson discusses her SHOWTIME series “Black Monday”; television host and author Mariana Atencio and former NBA player and sports analyst Jalen Rose guest co-host (n)

Tuesday, July 27

Actor Jake Johnson discusses his new film “Ride The Eagle”; television host and author Mariana Atencio and former NBA player and sports analyst Jalen Rose guest co-host (n)

Wednesday, July 28

Actress Jill Scott; television personality and actress NeNe Leakes co-hosts guest co-hosts (n)

Thursday, July 29

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar; television personality and entrepreneur Daymond John guest co-hosts (n)

Friday, July 30

Actress and singer Dove Cameron discusses her new musical comedy series; television personality and entrepreneur Daymond John guest co-hosts (n)