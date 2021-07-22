Dove Cameron To Discuss “Schmigadoon!” On July 30 Edition Of “The Talk”

The new musical-comedy series “Schmigadoon!” recently launched on Apple TV+.
To support the new show, star Dove Cameron will make an upcoming television appearance.
According to CBS, the actress-singer will appear on the July 30 edition of “The Talk.” The episode will additionally feature Daymond John, who will be sitting in as a guest host.
Who else can you expect to see on “The Talk”? Complete listings follow:
Monday, July 26
Actress Casey Wilson discusses her SHOWTIME series “Black Monday”; television host and author Mariana Atencio and former NBA player and sports analyst Jalen Rose guest co-host (n)
Tuesday, July 27
Actor Jake Johnson discusses his new film “Ride The Eagle”; television host and author Mariana Atencio and former NBA player and sports analyst Jalen Rose guest co-host (n)
Wednesday, July 28
Actress Jill Scott; television personality and actress NeNe Leakes co-hosts guest co-hosts (n)
Thursday, July 29
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar; television personality and entrepreneur Daymond John guest co-hosts (n)
Friday, July 30
Actress and singer Dove Cameron discusses her new musical comedy series; television personality and entrepreneur Daymond John guest co-hosts (n)
Comments
Loading…