First Look: Lorde Appears, Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1173A -- Pictured: Musical guest Lorde performs on July 21, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Hours after releasing her new song “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” Lorde appears as the focal point on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
An in-studio guest, the Grammy-winning artist joins Seth Meyers for an interview on the episode. She additionally takes the stage to perform.
Not limited to those portions of the broadcast, Lorde’s appearance also includes a pre-taped “Day Drinking” segment.
Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Lorde during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
