First Look: Lorde Appears, Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Hours after releasing her new song “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” Lorde appears as the focal point on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

An in-studio guest, the Grammy-winning artist joins Seth Meyers for an interview on the episode. She additionally takes the stage to perform.

Not limited to those portions of the broadcast, Lorde’s appearance also includes a pre-taped “Day Drinking” segment.

Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping: