in TV News

First Look: Lorde Appears, Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Lorde appears throughout Wednesday’s broadcast.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1173A -- Pictured: Musical guest Lorde performs on July 21, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Hours after releasing her new song “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” Lorde appears as the focal point on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

An in-studio guest, the Grammy-winning artist joins Seth Meyers for an interview on the episode. She additionally takes the stage to perform.

Not limited to those portions of the broadcast, Lorde’s appearance also includes a pre-taped “Day Drinking” segment.

Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Lorde during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Lorde during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Lorde during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Lorde during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: Musical guest Lorde performs on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: Musical guest Lorde performs on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1173A — Pictured: Musical guest Lorde performs on July 21, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

late nightlordenbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madison Beer Looks Beautiful As Face Of Victoria’s Secret’s New Tease Crème Cloud Fragrance Campaign